Israeli alumni software co Graduway raises $12.7m

Israeli alumni software provider Graduway announced today that it has raised $12.7 million in growth funding from Susquehanna Growth Equity (SGE), representing the company’s single largest investment to date. Existing investors include Gigi Levy, Massa Innovations and SaaS Capital. With the investment from SGE, the company plans to invest in product development, expand its US office and make expand its workforce.

Graduway founder and CEO Daniel Cohen said, "This new growth funding will enable Graduway to accelerate our clear strategy of developing cutting-edge alumni software and deepening our relationships with customers, increasing our market share and reaching new markets and geographies.”

With operations in Israel, the UK, and US, Graduway is trusted by over 500 education institutions and non-profits, including UCLA, Johns Hopkins University and the University of Oxford, to manage their online alumni career communities. The company’s SaaS platform is simple to set up, available on all devices, easy to manage, and truly engages alumni.

"This investment is aligned with our strategy of backing fast growing companies with talented leadership. Graduway is a unique software company and the preeminent thought leaders on alumni relations. As a result they have developed world-class software and relationships with hundreds of customers globally," said Jonathan Klahr, Managing Director at Susquehanna Growth Equity. "Graduway are already the experts in alumni engagement and with their understanding of the challenges facing alumni offices together with our support, they will undoubtedly be able to better serve the needs of alumni offices around the world."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on December 6, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017