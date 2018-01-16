Israeli analytics co Centerity raises $10m

Israeli analytics company Centerity today announced that it has raised $10 million in funding from Merlin International, a provider of cybersecurity solutions that enable organizations to protect their most critical business assets. With offices in Ra'anana and Boston, Centerity has developed advanced performance analytics and business services management (BSM) for complex technology environments (IT & IoT). Centerity intends to use the proceeds of the new investment to double its R&D center and expand its sales, marketing, and distribution organizations.

Centerity’s platform is well-suited for complex IT and IoT environments, especially those that manage IT for multiple organizations or that oversee a mix of on-premise, Cloud, and Edge devices. The platform enables organizations to rapidly achieve real-time, end-to-end visibility of their entire information and operational technology (IT/OT) environments, to accurately measure the service level (SLA) of each critical business service and process, and to quickly recognize and repair problems and potential problems.

Centerity president and CEO Roi Keren said, “The vision of Centerity is to meet the urgent need for a platform that provides end-to-end, unified performance analytics and BSM, which is reinforced by years of IT experience. Following this investment, we will expand the capabilities of our technology, including machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI), and further automation of BSM analysis."

Merlin chairman and CEO David Phelp said, “The Centerity platform is extremely well suited for the complex IT environments of today and tomorrow. With Merlin’s investment, we are confident that Centerity can not only accelerate its R&D process, but also leverage the vast sales and distribution channels that Merlin has built over the past 20 years. We see strong synergy for our product offerings, R&D collaboration and sales expansion.”

Centerity's technology offers a single software platform that can collect, combine and analyze any data metric from any IT and IoT layer, and uses advanced visualization tools to present an accurate status for each business service/ process. Customers report up to 80 percent cost reduction for NOC operations including redundant monitoring, faster response (MTTR), and real-time business and operational SLA dashboards for the managerial levels. The company serves hundreds of customers worldwide, including enterprise organizations, managed service providers (MSPs) and technology manufacturers (OEMs). Among those clients are Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, hardware manufacturers and more.

