Israeli app builder co ScyllaDB raises $16m

Israeli startup ScyllaDB announced today that it has closed a $16 million Series B financing round led by Western Digital Capital, Samsung Ventures, Magma Ventures, and Qualcomm Ventures, with participation from Bessemer Venture Partners.

Founded in 2015, ScyllaDB is an open source NoSQL database that facilitates application building and enables developers to build mission critical applications swiftly and ultra low latency. With offices in Herzliya and Palo Alto, ScyllaDB’s drop-in replacement for Apache Cassandra has completely redefined the performance expectations that both internet and enterprise developers demand from their existing Cassandra deployments. The funding round will be used to accelerate sales and marketing and to expand both open source and enterprise product features.

Several major companies have deployed ScyllaDB in production, including: IBM; AppNexus; CPI Card Group; and Investing.com.

ScyllaDB founder and CEO Dor Laor said, “ScyllaDB redefined Apache Cassandra. We invite the Apache Cassandra community to join us in our mission to be the number one NoSQL database in performance and availability.”

Previously, database users were forced to choose between Apache Cassandra for availability and Redis for performance. ScyllaDB eliminates this compromise by redesigning Apache Cassandra from scratch.

Bessemer Ventures partner Adam Fisher, “Every once in a while there is a team that decides to tackle an intractable technology problem from a completely new angle. ScyllaDB didn’t take any shortcuts in developing an uncompromising NoSQL database that will upend the high-performance database market and we are proud to be investors.”

