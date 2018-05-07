Israeli app gives eyeglasses prescription

A new free-of-charge tool uses a telephone scan of your eyeglasses to give you a prescription, thereby saving you a trip to the optometrist. The telephone scan app was developed by GlassesUSA, a company headquartered in Tel Aviv that sells eyeglasses online.

After the app is downloaded and installed, a QR code is scanned from the computer screen. In the next stage, the customer's eyeglasses should be scanned several times, as well a standard size magnetic card such as a credit card (for the purpose of size calibration - the app is free). After the scan is completed, the customer gets the prescription, which can then be used to purchase eyeglasses online anywhere, not just at GlassesUSA.

However, when a bespectacled "Globes" correspondent tried the application, she reported that the process was awkward and accompanied by technical difficulties. The app works for simple prescriptions, but not for multifocal lenses, for example. It is only available for iOS devices.

Entrepreneurs Daniel Rothman, Eldad Rothman and Roy Yamner founded GlassesUSA in 2009. The company raised $12.5 million in 2015 in a round led by Viola Private Equity. The website also offers virtual measuring of eyeglasses before a purchase using an image of the customer. GlassesUSA is a subsidiary of Optimax Investments, another Israeli company.

