Israeli augmented reality co TIPIT raises $2.5m

Israeli augmented reality (AR) company TIPIT has raised $2.5 million in a seed financing round. With investment from Atooro Fund, TIPIT has developed a cross-platform engine aimed at innovating in the space of augmented reality (AR), which provides developers, cameras, and brands with a software development kit (SDK) of computer vision and AR technologies that increases platform users’ retention, engagement and boosts revenues at an affordable price.

TIPIT has offices in San Francisco and Ra'anana. Developing graphics to interface with AR and image processing technologies is extremely difficult, but TIPIT’s technologies eliminate the difficulties for developers so they can design AR graphics without writing a single line of code. TIPIT not only offers their own graphics, but also software for customers to effortlessly design thousands of their own AR graphics and interface with the SDK.

TIPIT CEO Jonathan Rimon said, “TIPIT is the only true cross-platform in the AR world, providing the means to seamlessly create and integrate new graphics with customers’ products. We have found a way to bring these innovative technologies to developers for a much lower price than other AR or image processing SDKs, opening up the world of AR to a wider audience for more creativity and utilization across social media.”

Atooro Fund managing partner Yonatan Brender said, “We’re proud to support the advancement of TIPIT, demonstrating its position as a truly unique outlier in the AR space with advanced and intuitive technologies that will no doubt play a large role in the way developers create AR and image processing effects for social media.”

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 12, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017