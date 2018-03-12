Israeli behavioral biometrics co BioCatch raises $30m

Israeli behavioral biometrics company BioCatch announced today that it has closed a $30 million financing round. The round was led by Maverick Ventures, and with the participation of American Express Ventures, NexStar Partners, Kreos Capital, CreditEase, OurCrowd, JANVEST Capital and other existing investors.

BioCatch is a cybersecurity company that delivers behavioral biometrics analyzing human-device interactions to protect users and data. Banks and other enterprises use BioCatch to significantly reduce online fraud and protect against a variety of cyber threats, without compromising the user experience.

The funds raised will be used to cement the company's growth plan and vision and advance BioCatch's goal of redefining digital identity and injecting renewed trust into online interactions.

BioCatch CEO Howard Edelstein said, "BioCatch helps to answer the question, 'who are you' in an online world where fraudsters operate with the legitimate credentials of others, making it very hard to distinguish them from authorized users. We take pride in the track record we have amassed and the role that we play as an integral part of our clients' identity strategy. This strategy cuts across the digital ecosystem, from stopping fraud in real-time to preventing fake accounts from being opened in the first place, all while enabling a seamless user experience."

With offices in Tel Aviv, BioCatch was founded in 2011 by Benny Rosenbaum and Uri Rivner, experts in big data, machine learning and artificial intelligence.

