Israeli brand data co BrandTotal raises $2m

Israeli brand data company BrandTotal has raised $2 million in seed funding in a financing round led by Glilot Capital Partners and with the participation of KDC Media Fund, the investment arm of Israeli TV broadcaster Keshet, and Dick Clark Productions, the world’s largest producer and proprietor of live televised entertainment events.

Headquartered in Tel Aviv, BrandTotal, which graduated the Microsoft Accelerator program, employs a team of 10 and is looking to expand its staff in data science and business development. BrandTotal was founded in 2016 by CEO Alon Leibovich, CTO Amir Leshman, and CAO Omer Ramote, with CPO Oren Dor joining the executive team shortly afterwards.

BrandTotal’s solution helps marketers and brands gain valuable insight into their competitors’ dark marketing campaigns. Using cyber and machine learning methodologies in the form of a proprietary algorithm that accurately models all online consumer activity and identifies competitive plans, BrandTotal’s platform is able to deliver actionable opportunities in real-time. This allows brands to reverse engineer their competition’s marketing strategy and adjust marketing strategy on the fly.

Leibovich said, "Dark marketing is a major trend among brands, as PWC’s Digital Services group reports that 94% of company executives believe in reaching customers through targeted, personalized marketing experiences. With most present-day marketing campaigns being targeted to very specific consumers, as well as fragmented across a multitude of digital channels, brands are unable to easily monitor the marketing efforts of their competitors, and are in fact - in the dark. We are bringing the new era of marketing BI to match the developments in this era of dark marketing, and enhance marketers capabilities to employ agile marketing methods."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 26, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017