Israeli chatbot co Exceed.ai raises $1.5m

Israeli chatbot co company Exceed.ai has raised $1.5 million from Glilot Capital Partners. Based in Tel Aviv, Exceed.ai’s chatbot solution helps brands increase revenue and customer loyalty by enabling personalized one-on-one conversations with their customers at scale, through any messaging application. Compared to other chatbot platforms, Exceed.ai gives each chatbot a personality that encapsulates the brand’s tone, bringing it to life and thereby creating a real experience between the brand and consumer.

Global companies are already using Exceed.ai to easily create conversational chatbots for sales, marketing and user engagement. Using natural language understanding and artificial intelligence, the platform connects to the enterprise product catalog, knowledge base, CRM, as well as other back-end systems and automatically creates a first-in-class conversational user experience.

Exceed.ai was founded by CEO Ilan Kasan and Yaron Ismah-Moshe early in 2016. Prior to founding Exceed.ai, Kasan managed the WebEx product portfolio for Cisco Systems and held various leadership roles in startups. Ismah-Moshe graduated from an elite military tech unit and has held several leadership positions in both startups and large companies. Exceed.ai currently employs a team of 8 and is looking to expand its engineering team.

Exceed.ai is part of a third wave of alumni from SigmaLabs accelerator – a nonprofit program for early-stage ventures located in Tel Aviv.

Kasan said, “Messaging applications are becoming a new medium for user engagement. The future of marketing and sales will include channels that speak to the customer where they are and where it is most convenient for them. That is why in the next few years, chatbots will be part of the marketing mix of big brands – just like websites, mobile applications and email are today. Exceed.ai has developed an AI-based conversational engine designed specifically for brands to market and sell to their consumers. We want to be the go-to chatbot company for these brands.” “I believe that chatbots will have a leading role in the future of commerce and marketing” said Kobi Samboursky, Co-Founder & Managing Partner at Glilot Capital. “Exceed.ai is perfectly positioned to take a leading position in this exciting market.”

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 13, 2017

