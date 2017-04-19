Israeli cloud security co Dome9 raises $16.5m

Israeli cloud infrastructure security Dome9 Security today announced the close of a $16.5 million Series C financing round, led by a new investor Japan's SoftBank Corp. Existing investors also participated in the round, bringing the total funding raised by Dome9 to $29 million. Previous investors include Opus Capital, JRR Partners, JAL Ventures and Lazarus Israel Opportunity Fund. The funds will be used to boost global business growth fueled by enterprise cloud adoption.

As part of the agreement, SoftBank will be the leading distributor of the Dome9 Arc cloud infrastructure security platform in the Japanese market, enabling organizations running workloads in cloud environments to efficiently manage security, compliance and governance.

The company is now headquartered in Mountain View, California with its development center in Tel Aviv where it has 50 employees. CEO Zohar Alon and CTO Roy Feintuch founded the company in 2011.

The Dome9 Arc SaaS platform allows customers to simplify security operations and speed up compliance in their public and multi-cloud environments. Dome9 Arc is the only cloud security solution to offer native, API-enabled integration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and the Google Cloud Platform (GCP) as well as an agent-based approach that extends the Dome9 platform to other public clouds and on-premises cloud deployments. Dome9 offers a full range of cloud security orchestration capabilities, from powerful security visualization and remediation, to active enforcement and protection.

Alon said, “Dome9 has seen phenomenal growth over the past few years, fueled by strong traction in the enterprise market with customers such as Pacific Life and Proofpoint. Businesses are realizing that securing cloud environments requires a fundamentally different approach from datacenter security. This funding round will allow us to capitalize on the business momentum by investing in R&D as well as sales and marketing. Partnering with a visionary technology leader such as SoftBank allows us to tap into global demand for better cloud security.”

“As enterprise adoption of the cloud continues to accelerate, there is a growing need for cloud-native solutions that simplify security operations and compliance. Dome9’s strong traction in the enterprise market attests to the value the technology delivers, and led to our decision to invest. Dome9 gives enterprise customers the confidence that their workloads are secure in the cloud. I’m confident that together SoftBank and Dome9 will help Japanese organizations maximize the benefit they get from migrating to the cloud,” said Masayuki Motoshima, Director of Cyber Security Business Development at SoftBank Corp.

