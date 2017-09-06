Hybrid data management co Elastifile raises $16m

Israeli enterprise hybrid cloud data storage and management company Elastifile today announced that it has closed a $16 million financing round, led by Western Digital Capital and with the participation of new investor CE Ventures, and existing investors including Lightspeed Venture Partners, Battery Ventures, Dell Technologies Capital and Cisco Investments. With offices in Herzliya and Santa Clara, flash storage co Elastifile was founded in 2013 by industry veterans and serial entrepreneurs CEO Amir Aharoni, CTO Shahar Frank, and VP R&D Roni Luxenburg. The company has raised over $65 million to date, including the latest round.

Aharoni said, “As an investment in our vision, people, technology, and business growth, this is a declaration of confidence in Elastifile’s ability to make a difference for the future of Enterprise IT. With nearly 100 employees in the US, Israel, and Europe, we are working relentlessly to help enterprises and their users free their data and enable their true hybrid cloud with our cross-cloud data fabric.”

“Elastifile has developed a cloud-scale distributed file system designed to free data locked inside storage silos so all users and workflows can access it instantly from anywhere,” said Mark Long, president, Western Digital Capital. “The company is addressing an important and growing challenge associated with traditional storage architectures. We strongly support their efforts and are pleased to expand our ongoing strategic relationship.”

Elastifile’s cross-cloud data fabric offering is growing quickly with over 40 customers.

