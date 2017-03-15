Israeli co Barkid helps parents track children

Barkid, a startup based in Beer Sheva, where the high-tech scene is gaining momentum, has launched a smart bracelet that enables parents to supervise their children. The company's product is composed of a physical bracelet worn by the child and an app installed in the cellphone of the adult keeping track of the child. Barkid's product is not GPS-based, and therefore emits little radiation - the company says the radiation is negligible. In addition, the bracelet does not require the use of a SIM card, which should make it cheaper.

Barkid CEO Eliav Elhadad told "Globes" that he got the idea after Beer Sheva was hit by a Grad missile, and terrified parents went looking for their children. "Our bracelet can prevent tragedies," he says. "It can help in cases in which children are drowning, or when a child gets lost in a crowded place."

The bracelet can help parents when they forget their children in the car, because it beeps when the parent moves away from the child. Elhadad notes that the company has raised NIS 1 million to date from Maimon Spices CEO Avraham Maimon. He says that the product has already been launched in Israel, the US, and Mexico, and is also ready for launching in Australia.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on March 15, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017