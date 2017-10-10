Israeli co Roboteam unveils TIGR tactical military robot

Israeli defense robotic systems developer Roboteam has unveiled its Transportable Interoperable Ground Robot (TIGR) at the AUSA 2017 exhibition in Washington DC. The company develops tactical ground robotic systems and controllers for defense, law enforcement and public safety missions.

Based in Tel Aviv and Gaithersburg, Maryland, Roboteam, which was founded in December 2009 by Yossi Wolf and Elad Levy last year raised $50 million at a company value of $200 million from the Generali Fund and a group of Singapore investors.

The TIGR provides the 21st century soldier with a groundbreaking robotic platform. The two-man carried UGV has a modular design allowing for add-ons, sensors and future technology integration, TIGR is a highly mobile, all-weather system capable of operating in any terrain, which incorporates best-in-class day and night vision and six HD video cameras. A tactical five-degree-of-freedom manipulator provides operators with high dexterity for complex EOD missions, CBRN survey operations, hazardous material incident response, and subterranean and culvert inspection. TIGR provides a holistic robotic approach to defeat virtually any threat, in any environment.

Roboteam CEO Shahar Abuhazira said, “The TIGR's interoperability makes it the most effective counter-IED technology on the battlefield. Our family of tactical robots provide users with complete situational awareness to help soldiers complete missions safely and successfully. With the creation of the TIGR, Roboteam has excelled from a technological standpoint and with respect to our ability to match our niche capabilities to the US military’s critical demands. TIGR is just one more example of Roboteam’s commitment to quality, reliability and operability.”

Roboteam has created a line of lightweight, fast deployable unmanned ground systems that deliver technological and functional breakthroughs for tactical purposes with unmatched reliability. Customers include top units within the US Military, Special Forces, EOD units and SWAT teams as well as other elite units worldwide. Roboteam’s flexible architecture permits fast development of products, supported applications and core technologies.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on October 10, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017