Israeli co Signals Analytics raises $25m

Israeli startup Signals Analytics today announced it has raised $25 million in Series C funding led by Pitango Growth with participation by existing investors Sequoia Capital and Qumra Capital. Pitango Venture Capital managing general partner Isaac Hillel will join the Signals Analytics board of directors. The company raised $25 million in its previous two financing rounds.

Signals Analytics will utilize the investment to continue its rapid growth and global expansion, as well as further advance its groundbreaking Insights as a Service (IaaS) platform. Signals Analytics has developed Signals Playbook, the cloud-based system of insight used by global brands to drive product portfolio optimization.

Signals Group was founded in 2009 by its CEO Gil Sadeh and Kobi Gershoni, Chief Research Officer. Sadeh and Gershoni built Signals Group’s platform based on military intelligence methods to analyze external data, connect faint signals, and provide valuable insights for new product development and other commercial purposes. The company is headquartered in New York and has its development center in Netanya. Sadeh said, “Business leaders are starving for strategic insights that can help them extend the revenue potential of products in market, maximize new product launches and create growth through innovation. With support from Pitango as well as Sequoia and Qumra, Signals Analytics will accelerate the advancement of Signal’s Playbook, our cloud-based augmented intelligence platform that is quickly becoming the choice of the world’s leading consumer goods and life sciences companies for product decisions."

“The Age of Big Data has given way to the Age of Insights. Signals’ technology allows managers to keep up with today’s fast changing environment and constantly improve their product portfolio management“, said Isaac Hillel, Managing General Partner of Pitango Growth and new Signals board member.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on August 8, 2017

