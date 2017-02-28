search
Front > News

Splacer matches events with unique venues

Splacer Photo: PR
28 Feb, 2017 14:39
שלח תגובה במיילEitan Baigel

The Israeli company, which operates an online platform, has raised $7 million to date.

Israeli company Splacer, which is developing an online platform connecting property owners with event organizers, is expanding its business throughout the US. Splacer mediates between owners of unique venues and people who want to set up creative events, including cultural gatherings, workshops, photo-shoots, exhibitions, pop-up events, etc. Unlike other platforms offering event venues, Splacer offers private and commercial sites that are not necessarily designed for events, including galleries, art studios, residential lofts, urban gardens, and industrial warehouses.

The company has raised $7 million to date in a round led by Carmel Ventures. Other investors include crowdfunding website OurCrowd Investments and private investors. After launching its website in New York in late 2015 with over 450 properties in New York and 250 in San Francisco, Splacer is now launching branches in other US cities, such as Los Angeles, where it lists 200 properties, and Miami (100 properties).

Today, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, and Israel and a staff of 25 employees, Splacer is developing and planning to reach additional targets in the US and worldwide.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on February 28, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
Splacer Photo: PR
Splacer Photo: PR
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2016