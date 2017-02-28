Splacer matches events with unique venues

Israeli company Splacer, which is developing an online platform connecting property owners with event organizers, is expanding its business throughout the US. Splacer mediates between owners of unique venues and people who want to set up creative events, including cultural gatherings, workshops, photo-shoots, exhibitions, pop-up events, etc. Unlike other platforms offering event venues, Splacer offers private and commercial sites that are not necessarily designed for events, including galleries, art studios, residential lofts, urban gardens, and industrial warehouses.

The company has raised $7 million to date in a round led by Carmel Ventures. Other investors include crowdfunding website OurCrowd Investments and private investors. After launching its website in New York in late 2015 with over 450 properties in New York and 250 in San Francisco, Splacer is now launching branches in other US cities, such as Los Angeles, where it lists 200 properties, and Miami (100 properties).

Today, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, and Israel and a staff of 25 employees, Splacer is developing and planning to reach additional targets in the US and worldwide.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on February 28, 2017

