Israeli cos Ceva, Orbotech on Fortune Fastest-Growing list

Ceva Inc. (Nasdaq:CEVA); LSE:CVA), an Israeli licensor of signal processing IP has been recognized on Fortune magazine's 2017 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list of domestic and foreign publicly traded companies.

Each company's overall rank on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list is determined based on three areas of performance over a three-year period, ending June 30, 2017: average annual revenue growth, average increase in earnings per share and total stock return. Ceva ranked 52nd overall on the Fortune list, while placing 17th for total 3-year return with an annualized total return of 45% over the period. Gideon Wertheizer, CEO of Ceva commented: "Fortune's acknowledgment of Ceva as one of the fastest growing public companies over the past three years is a testament to our successful expansion strategy which has enabled us to become a technology leader. Our platform IPs for 5G, deep learning, computer vision, voice assistants, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi are critical building blocks for all smart and connected devices. We are very proud to feature on this list alongside some of the world's most prominent companies."

Another Israeli company, Orbotech Ltd. (Nasdaq: ORBK), ranked 79th overall on the Fortune list, and 42nd for its 29% three-year annual rate of return. Yavne-based Orbotech produces solutions for the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs), flat panel displays (FPDs), and semiconductor devices (SDs).

The Fortune list is headed by Natural Health Trends, Paycom Software, and LendingTree.

