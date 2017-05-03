Israeli cos to train Japanese in cyber know-how

Israeli cyber companies will be involved in a new training program led by the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry for Japanese cyber companies. The program involves the integration and assimilation of technologies and know-how from Israel. In the framework of this cooperation, Israeli companies will present cyber risks to companies from Japan, while exposing them to systems developed in Israel for protection against such attacks.

Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry Hiroshige Seko and his Israeli counterpart, Eli Cohen, today signed two agreements aimed at enhancing economic and industrial cooperation between the two countries. The agreements were signed during the Japanese minister's visit to Israel. "The agreement of understandings concerning cyberspace includes joint cyber exercises by companies from Israel and companies from Japan, an exchange of know-how and technologies in this field, and the possibility of integrating companies from Israel in cyber protection in Japan, especially in preparation for the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The Japanese regard Israel as a pioneer in cyberspace, and they need us to help prepare for the Olympic Games," Dagan Alony from the Ministry of Economy and Industry Foreign Trade Administration said today.

The Ministry of Economy and Industry was unable to assess the monetary potential of this cooperation, but noted that for Israeli cyber companies, it was an opportunity to obtain a foothold in Japan. "We will present the relevant authorities and agencies in Japan with a basket of products that will enable them to handle cyber threats that are disturbing them in advance of the Olympic Games. There are over 300 cyber companies in Israel, and we are aiming at a situation in which more companies are active in some way in the Japanese market," Alony said.

The ministers also signed a joint declaration for increasing trade between the two countries. Trade between Israel and Japan totaled $3 billion in 2016. Israeli exports to Japan totaled $700 million, consisting mostly of optical and medical devices, machinery, electrical equipment, and chemicals. Imports from Japan totaled $2.3 billion in 2016.

The Ministry of Economy and Industry regards the new agreement as a lever for increasing trade with Japan, following a January 2015 cabinet decision aimed at boosting Israeli exports to Japan by 50% by 2020. Under the understandings today declared by the ministers, an agency will be established incorporating the activity of the relevant economic organizations from both countries in order to promote joint R&D ventures in a number of areas, including artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics.

Cohen said, "Extending cooperation with Japan is a strategic goal of the Israeli government, and Minister Seko's visit constitutes a signal of Japan's serious intentions of achieving closer relations with Israel and stepping up economic relations with it."

