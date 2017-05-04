Israeli cos unveil cyber drone

Defense companies BLER and Istar are unveiling their development of a new drone designed for cyber warfare: the Condor. The Condor is capable of moving at a height of hundreds of meters for over an hour. It can operate in extreme weather conditions, cover an area of 5-8 kilometers, and provide information about the precise location of suspects or wanted terrorists, even if they are hiding inside buildings or tunnels.

BLER and Istar are part of the Avnon group, headed by businessman Tomer Avnon. The group develops systems for military and defense uses (homeland security). The drone was developed by Istar, which develops drones and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) systems, while the detection and identification system installed on the drone was developed by BLER.

The drone was developed for defense organizations and rescue forces in Israel and around the world as a means of precisely locating suspects and wanted terrorists hiding in densely populated areas. It is also likely to facilitate location and rescue missions following natural disasters.

"We recently completed a number of tests of the new drone in several countries, including Peru, where a local rescue company used the Condor to locate and rescue a missing hiker," says BLER cofounder Uri Boros.

"One of the achievements in the development of the new drone is its light weight – 700 grams of technologies installed on it, which enable it to provide accurate locations of people according to the locations of their cellular telephones or satellite telephones," Boros adds.

According to Boros, in contrast to ground-based systems currently offered on the market, "which usually provide only a few hundred meters of coverage, the new drone is capable of covering a number of kilometers."

The new drone will be displayed for the first time one month from now at the ISDEF exhibition in Tel Aviv, at which 240 companies from Israel and around the world will present their latest developments. No fewer than 55 defense companies from India are slated to participate in the three-day exhibition, together with companies from the US, Turkey, Germany, the UK, Singapore, France, and others.

