Israeli cyber co Waterfall teams with insurance specialists

Insurance specialists THB and CNA Hardy, and Israeli cybersecurity specialist Waterfall Security Solutions, have entered into a partnership to provide a new cyber security protection package for industrial businesses globally.

Traditional cybersecurity solutions, such as firewalls and intrusion detection solutions, are failing to provide sufficient protection for industrial control systems. In recent years manufacturing systems and industrial facilities have been impaired due to increased cyber-attacks, which have caused disruption to production, damaged equipment and compromised safety. Waterfall’s proprietary Unidirectional Security Gateway system has proved highly effective in repelling attempted attacks on its clients. The system creates an impassable barrier around an industrial network, which allows normal operations to continue without interruption.

The package, distributed exclusively through THB, includes CNA Hardy’s cyber technology and cyber insurance cover, which is offered at a 30% discount when used in conjunction with the Waterfall system.

Roddy Graham, head of THB’s professional & financial risks division said: “We are excited to offer this comprehensive protection at such favorable terms. Working with Waterfall Security means we have long-term confidence about the security of our clients. Following a pilot phase and several months of introducing the concept to our clients, the feedback has been extremely positive.”

Rhonda Buege, head of healthcare and technology at CNA Hardy, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Waterfall and THB. Creating innovative, bespoke solutions for our customers is at the heart of what we do, offering more to our customers, building stronger, deeper relationships as we continue to build-out our proposition in new markets.”

Lior Frenkel, CEO and co-founder, Waterfall Security said: “Seeing the global leading insurance players put their trust in the cyber security of Waterfall Security technology to this extent is very gratifying. This global precedent sends an exceptionally loud and strong message that Waterfall’s solutions represent the best line of defense against online remote cyberattacks.”

CNA Hardy is a specialist commercial insurance provider for clients within the Lloyd’s and company markets, part of CNA Financial Corp, the 8th largest US commercial property and casualty insurance company. THB is a specialist international insurance and reinsurance broking and risk management group.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 27, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017