Israeli cyber security co Cybellum raises $2.5m

Israeli cyber security company Cybellum has raised $2.5 million in a seed financing round led by Blumberg Capital. Tel Aviv-based Cybellum will use the funding to fuel its expansion, including opening a US office in 2017, and to further its R&D efforts. The company also announced the discovery of three new zero-day vulnerabilities that are currently unpublished, unpatched and are potentially being used in the wild.

Cybellum has developed the first deterministic zero-day prevention platform to protect companies from zero-day attacks. Zero-day attacks are cyber attacks against software flaws that are unknown and unpatched.

Founded in 2015 by CEO Slava Bronfman and Michael Engstler, both veterans of the intelligence corps of the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), Cybellum's mission is to create a real and direct solution to cyber problems, specifically zero-day attacks, eliminating the cat and mouse game between the adversary and the organization. Cybellum's First-Step Threat Protection is the only solution that detects and stops zero-day exploits at the very first step, which is the initial vulnerability stage. Unlike behavioral, machine learning and signature-based solutions that generate a number or percentage of the likelihood of infection, Cybellum's core technology generates decisive solutions which eliminates the chances of false positives and prevents the attack from spreading to an organization.

Bronfman said, "The discovery of any zero-day vulnerability has a huge impact on the cybersecurity industry as it closes holes in software linked to countless organizations. Through our proprietary platform, we recently discovered three new zero-day threats that leave consumers and businesses using the latest versions of the hacked software susceptible to being infected until a patch is created and installed by all users. We recognized a need in the market to identify these dangerous vulnerabilities as there is no existing solution finding and preventing the attacks at the root cause. We built our core technology specifically to identify this type of attack at the first step, removing risk, eliminating false positives and the need for patches. We expect to find many more zero-days as we expand."

"Zero-day exploits are one of the biggest problems in cybersecurity," said Alon Lifshitz, managing director, Blumberg Capital. "With all of the high-profile hacks over the last several years from Target to Sony, it's clear that we need better ways to prevent unknown malicious activity entering organizations' networks. These attacks are the super weapons of cyber criminals who use them to bypass all security solutions and breach an organization's network. Through its platform, Cybellum is able to completely stop new attacks that have never been seen before - something that in the past has been considered almost impossible. The team has created a unique platform designed to defend against these attacks, and protects enterprises on their internal networks and the cloud, thereby providing a complete end-to-end solution."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 24, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017