Israeli cyber security co IntSights raises $15m

Israeli cyber security company IntSights today announced the completion of a $15 million Series B financing round. This latest investment comes only four months after IntSights’ Series A round. The Series B round included investments by Glilot Capital Partners, Blackstone, Blumberg Capital, Wipro, Vintage Investment Partners, and other strategic investors.

The Herzliya-based company is an intelligence-driven security provider for cyber threats from the dark, deep and open web. IntSights was founded by CEO Guy Nizan, CPO Alon Arvatz and CTO Gal Ben-David, all of whom are veterans of elite intelligence and cybersecurity units in the Israeli Defense Forces.

In an effort to curb the possibility of human error or loss of data when interpreting threat reports, IntSight’s platform provides multi-source, extensive intelligence coverage, an analytics engine that prioritizes the vast amount of collected intelligence, and the capability to translate the critical pieces of intelligence into immediate actions. The comprehensive report is presented on a user-friendly platform that can be easily understood and acted upon by a single analyst.

IntSights is already providing its threat intelligence platform to leading global customers in the retail, telecom, manufacturing and financial sectors, mainly in the US and Europe. The company has formed strategic partnerships with Optiv, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: CHKP), Wipro, and UST Global Cyberproof.

Nizan said, "IntSights team is composed of extremely intelligent and devoted employees, who have worked tirelessly to achieve our product development and sales goals. I’m proud that new strategic security investors are joining IntSights, and will support us in our journey."

״IntSights is the first vendor to provide a centralized source of threat intelligence solutions -- data collection, analytics, and a platform to aggregate feeds and integrate them with the customer security products,” said IntSights board member Jay Leek, a managing director at ClearSky and former CISO of Blackstone.

This round’s funding will be used by IntSights to expand their presence in the US. The majority of the investment will go towards marketing, sales and engineering, where they plan to hire new team members both in the US and Israel.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 13, 2017

