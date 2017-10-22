Israeli cyber security co Intezer raises $8m

Israeli cyber security company Intezer has raised $8 million in a Series A financing round led by Intel Capital with co-investors Magma and Samung NEXT. This round will be used to expand the company's global sales efforts and open new opportunities in targeted markets. Former investors include Alon Cohen (founder and former CEO of CyberArk). The company raised $2 million last December.

By replicating the concepts of the biological immune system to cyber security, Tel Aviv-based Intezer provides enterprises with unparalleled detection against advanced threats, in addition to significantly improving incident response.

Intezer was founded in 2015 by Itai Tevet, CEO and former head of CERT – the Computer Emergency Response Team of Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Roy Halevi, CTO and former cyber security architect for the IDF, and Alon Cohen, Founding Investor, founder and former CEO of CyberArk. Intezer is planning to double the size of its team over the coming year.

Tevet said, “Intezer has developed the most advanced technology for detecting code-reuse, effectively performing ‘DNA mapping’ for software. With this technology, we are able to identify every single piece of code running in the organization, enabling us to detect the most sophisticated cyberattacks and help security teams to respond immediately.”

Intezer’s technology has already shown success in tracing major global cyber security threats. It has already provided crucial insights to its customers and the security community by detecting code similarities in the latest high profile attacks such as WannaCry, Turla and NotPetya.

“Protection against advanced and sophisticated malware is one of the most pressing issues facing enterprises and governments today,” said Rick Echevarria, Vice President, Software and Services Group and General Manager, Platforms Security Division, at Intel. “Intezer’s innovative and unique approach, applying biological immune system concepts to cybersecurity, raises the bar to address the constantly evolving cyberattacks. We look forward to working with Intezer's extraordinary team of experts to help build a successful company.”

