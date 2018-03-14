Israeli cyber security co Solebit raises $11m

Israeli cybersecurity company Solebit today announced the closing of an $11 million Series A financing round led by ClearSky Security and with the participation of MassMutual Ventures and Glilot Capital Partners. Solebit will leverage these funds to accelerate adoption and deployment of the SoleGATE Security Platform, and immediate growth in sales and marketing capabilities while setting up its new global headquarters in Silicon Valley, California.

Solebit delivers groundbreaking and the most effective evasion proof approach to the identification and prevention of zero-day malware and unknown threats.

Based in Herzliya, Solebit was founded in 2014 by CEO Boris Vaynberg, CTO Meni Farjon, and VP product Yossi Sara, entrepreneurs with years of experience in defensive and offensive cyber-security approaches and all graduates of elite technology units in the Israel Defense Forces.

"Solebit provides the most effective, real-time, and accurate cyber-attack prevention platform that is incredibly simple to use, integrate and manage," said Peter Kuper, Managing Director, ClearSky Security. "As organizations struggle to better manage risk against unknown threats, Solebit is ideally positioned to be a trusted partner to both enterprise and large-scale security vendors as they contend with ever increasingly sophisticated attackers. We are confident that Solebit has identified an attractive growth market that is currently suffering from ineffective sandbox technologies. Our investment will augment Solebit's world-class team of engineering, sales and customer care professionals to further promote its standing amongst the world's great cyber security companies."

Vaynberg said, "Attackers still possess the edge, particularly in zero-day attacks, despite considerable security investment. DvC™ assumes that there is no legitimate reason for executable code to be present in any data file. DvC™ also accurately identifies and blocks malicious active content using advanced flow analysis, de-obfuscation techniques and deep content evaluation, to reveal threat intent within any data file covering machine, operating system and application levels, thereby rendering such sandbox-evading malware harmless to the enterprise."

