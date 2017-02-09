Israeli cyber security co empow raises $9m

Israeli cyber security startup empow announced today that it has raised $9 million. No details about the investors were disclosed. The company said that it will use the new funds to further develop its platform and help bring its cyber security approach for the enterprise to the North American market. Headquartered in Ramat Gan, empow will open a Boston office for sales and support.

The company was founded in 2014 by CEO Avi Chesla and VP R&D Iko Azoulay. empow’s innovative approach employs its proprietary “security abstraction” to break down an organization’s existing security configuration into abstracted primary components called “Security Particles™.” Utilizing deep learning, empow’s platform clearly defines the security role of each particle, using one common language. This enables the platform to instantly coordinate between the previously siloed tools, and deploy a new, unique response for every security event detected. In this way, empow investigates and mitigates the most advanced attack campaigns in real time, with speed and intelligence.

empow’s cyber security paradigm, with funding from both private investors and the Office of the Chief Scientist at Israel's Ministry of Economy and Industry, is already in use by major US enterprises and service providers.

Chesla said, “empow creates an enterprise security posture that is as robust and nimble as the attacks it aims to prevent. Our security abstraction is creating a radical change in the realm of cybersecurity, making cyber-defenses exponentially better than the sum of their parts. It’s like a cyber general coordinating your security army: empow helps sends the right troops into battle at the right time.”

