Israeli cybersecurity co Claroty raises $60m

Israeli cybersecurity company Claroty today announced that it has raised $60 million in a Series B financing round from a syndicate of investors including industrial operators and control system vendors. The round was led by Temasek and included Rockwell Automation, Aster Capital (Sponsored by Schneider Electric), Next47 (Siemens-backed global venture firm), Envision Ventures, and Tekfen Ventures. Original Claroty investors Bessemer Venture Partners, Team8, Innovation Endeavors, and ICV all participated in the round. The company has raised $93 million to date including the latest financing round.

The company will use investment proceeds to grow the Claroty brand globally, extend its sales and customer support footprint, and continue its rapid pace of product innovation.

With offices in Tel Aviv and New York, Claroty was founded in 2014 by CEO Amir Zilberstein, chief business development officer Galina Antova, and CTO Benny Porat. The company specializes in cybersecurity for industrial control networks.

Claroty has reported 300% growth in bookings and customer base over the past year and now has large-scale customers with production installations across six continents in nine market segments, including electric utilities, oil and gas, chemical, water, manufacturing, food and beverage, mining, and real estate (building management systems, data centers, warehouses).

Zilberstein said, “Our unparalleled investor syndicate, which includes some of the most important industrial companies in the world, is a ringing endorsement of Claroty’s technology and the progress our team has made. Our mission is to protect the most critical networks on the planet and our comprehensive platform provides our customers with the capabilities they need to accomplish this vitally important task.”

“Protecting the critical automation systems our customers operate against cyberattacks remains a top priority for the company,” said Frank Kulaszewicz, SVP, Architecture & Software at Rockwell Automation. “Claroty has been a partner since 2016 and their advanced technology is a key element of our real-time threat detection and monitoring service. Our investment in Claroty is a logical extension of our ongoing strategic partnership.”

Claroty’s comprehensive cybersecurity platform provides extreme visibility into industrial networks and combines secure remote access with continuous monitoring for threats and vulnerabilities - enabling industrial control system operators to protect these important networks.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on June 11, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018