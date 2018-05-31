Israeli cybersecurity co Cyberint raises $18m

Israeli cybersecurity company Cyberint has completed a $18 million Series B financing round led by Viola Growth Fund, which invested $12 million, sources close to the deal inform "Globes." The company has raised $28 million to date including the latest round.

Cyberint's flagship technology is called Argos and provides companies with two main advantages - an intelligence layer providing insights in real time about potential attacks and online protection for the organization's assets - offering real time security. Information scanned undergoes analysis by the system enabling it to identify potential attacks before they happen and take preventative action.

Cyberint was founded in 2010 by SVP strategy Itay Yanovski, Raz Alon and Shay Priel. The latter two have no executive position at the company, which based in Petah Tikva has over 50 employees at offices in London, New York, Singapore, and Panama. Amir Ofek, a former officer in IDF intelligence who has hgeld positions at Amdocs Ltd. (NYSE: DOX) and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT), serves as CEO.

The company raised $10 million in its Series A financing round in 2014 from private investors including Amdocs veterans Dov Baharav, Avi Naor and Mario Segal as well as serial entrepreneur Zohar Zisapel. Cyberint has hundreds of customers worldwide including financial institutions, retail companies, and telcos including Asos, the Philippine Islands Bank, Telefonica, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE), Wix, and Playtika.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 31, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018