Cybersecurity co Deep Instinct raises $32m

Israeli cybersecurity company Deep Instinct has raised $32 million in a Series B financing round led by CNTP, and with the participation of strategic investors including NVIDIA, Coatue Management, and existing investors. With offices in Tel Aviv and San Francisco, Deep Instinct says it is the first company to apply deep learning to cybersecurity.

Deep Instinct CEO and cofounder Guy Caspi said, “Evidence validating Deep Instinct’s deep learning technology suggested we needed to raise significant capital to accelerate our deployments in the US and global markets. Through this new infusion of capital, we will work towards augmenting many of the existing end-point solutions and replacing those that are failing under the test of new threats every day.”

In addition to the funding, Deep Instinct has added new members to its Board of Directors, including Mohsen Moazami, the founding managing director of CNTP and a former Cisco executive.

“Artificial intelligence is the most important technology trend of our era,” said Jeff Herbst, Vice President of Business Development at NVIDIA. “Deep Instinct is an emerging leader in applying GPU-powered AI through deep learning to address cybersecurity, a field ripe for disruption as enterprise customers migrate away from traditional solutions. NVIDIA is excited to be working together with Deep Instinct to advance this important field.”

“Confidence continues to decline in the ability of traditional solutions to prevent and predict threats in EPP or mobile,” added Lane Bess, Board Chairman at Deep Instinct. “Deep learning will close the gap created by existing technology and early machine learning and AI technologies.”

Leveraging deep learning’s predictive capabilities, Deep Instinct’s on-device, proactive solution protects against zero-day threats and APT attacks with unmatched accuracy. Deep Instinct provides comprehensive defense that is designed to protect against the most evasive unknown malware in real-time, across an organization’s endpoints, servers, and mobile devices. Deep learning’s capabilities of identifying malware from any data source results in comprehensive protection on any device and operating system

Deep Instinct was recently named a “Technology Pioneer” by The World Economic Forum, and the “Most Disruptive Startup” at NVIDIA’s 2017 Inception Awards. Its deep learning offering can detect malicious behavior across multiple vectors, and provides true adaptive defenses against the most advanced cyberattacks. Deep Instinct is the only company providing endpoint protection platform (EPP), mobile and remediation capabilities. As a result, threats are rapidly eliminated with fully-automated and integrated response capabilities.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 12, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017