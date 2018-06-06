Israeli cybersecurity co DocAuthority raises $10m

Israeli cybersecurity company DocAuthority today announced the completion of a $10 million Series A fimnancing round led by Raine Ventures and with the participation of Greycroft, ffVC, Differential VC in the US, and 2B Angels and Plus Ventures in Israel. DocAuthority will use the financing to accelerate its growth, extend its reach into new markets and integration with key ecosystem partners.

Based in Ra'anana, the data management company has created an AI-based data identification platform.

DocAuthority CEO Steve Abbott said, “This is an important milestone for DocAuthority and we’re thrilled to receive the financial and strategic support of these prominent investors. DocAuthority enables organizations to manage data based on both risk profile and business value, offering a common language across an organization. Assigning data management policies, based on business category, easily aligns security controls with business usage of data.”

DocAuthority cofounder and CTO Ariel Peled added, "DocAuthority’s revolutionary BusinessID technology is a new branch in data science, offering a novel take on AI that solves a major problem in data management and protection. With full automation and an accuracy level of 1:10,000, both business and security can agree and safely rely on policies for data classification, access management, DLP, encryption and as importantly, retention.”

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on June 6, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018