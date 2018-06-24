Israeli cybersecurity co IntSights raises $17m

Israeli cybersecurity company IntSights announced closing a $17 million Series C funding round led by Tola Capital. Tola joins existing investors Glilot Capital Partners, Blackstone, Blumberg Capital, Wipro, and ClearSky Security and brings the total capital raised by IntSights to date to $40 million.

The round will enable IntSights ability to deliver data-mining algorithms that provide threat reconnaissance of enterprise customers’ presence on the deep and dark web. The funds will also allow expansion into new global markets including the Asia Pacific, Middle East and South America.

With offices in Herzliya, IntSights was founded in 2015 by CEO Guy Nizan, CPO Alon Arvatz and CTO Gal Ben-David, all of whom are veterans of elite intelligence and cybersecurity units in the Israeli Defense Forces IntSights provides enterprise cyber risk analytics, threat intelligence and mitigation solutions that automate proactive defense.

Nizan said, “The time is now to deliver cyber risk and threat intelligence solutions that help customers identify and remediate external threats targeting their organization, their customers and their partners. Cyber-attacks are driven by humans who leave footprints and breadcrumbs as they plan their attack. Enterprises need tailored intelligence that looks beyond the firewall to see the indicators of attack their cyber adversaries leave and understand how, why and when they plan to attack. This new round of funding will fuel further investment in our cyber reconnaissance capability and global expansion, allowing us to bring the power of tailored intelligence to enterprises around the globe.” “Traditional threat intelligence solutions have failed to deliver the advantage promised to enterprise customers and their security teams,” said Sheila Gulati, Managing Director of Tola Capital. “Today, CISOs want to understand what risks are coming and take a proactive stance, as well as determine what sensitive assets are already exposed. By leveraging a data and software enabled approach, security teams can prepare for upcoming attacks and prevent future attacks. IntSights is leading a new era in cyber risk analytics and threat remediation innovation."

