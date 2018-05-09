Israeli cybersecurity co Protego raises $2m

Israeli cybersecurity company Protego has raised $2 million in seed funding led by Ron Gula of Gula Tech Adventures, Glilot Capital Partners, and the MetroSITE Group of security industry pioneers, including former RSA CTO, Tim Belcher.

With offices in Jerusalem and Baltimore, Maryland, the company was founded by CEO Tsion Gonen, CTO Hillel Solow, VP R&D Shali Mor, director of engineering Itay Harush and director of engineering Benny Zemmour.

Gonen said, “Protego is the first and only platform of its kind that delivers full life-cycle security to serverless applications from deployment to run-time - that can be up and running in just 20 minutes. With this investment, Protego will continue to work with customers and partners to broaden our offering and bring the product to market.”

According to Gula, serverless computing represents a transformative step in leveraging the full potential of the cloud, but it will require enterprises think and act differently about application security. “Serverless offers tremendous improvements in speed, simplicity, and cost-savings, but it also presents a host of new threats and security challenges that traditional application security cannot handle. Protego offers a security solution designed specifically for serverless in mind, putting it at the forefront of this major technology shift,” Gula said.

