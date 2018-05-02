Israeli cybersecurity co Regulus Cyber raises $6.3m

Israeli cybersecurity co Regulus Cyber has come out of stealth and announced a $6.3 million Series A financing round from Sierra Ventures, Canaan Partners Israel, the Technion and F2 Capital. The Haifa-based company has developed end-to-end solutions that provide security and mission reliability to the communication and sensor suite of autonomous cars and trucks, robots and drones, ensuring safety and operational robustness.

Regulus was founded by CEO Yonatan Zur and CTO Yoav Zangvil. “In both newly emerging industries - autonomous vehicles and unmanned aerial vehicles - ensuring the security and mission reliability of each vehicle will be crucial,” says Zur. “Our solutions were developed to provide peace of mind, lower insurance rates and liability, and minimize equipment risk in an ever-evolving threat and interference environment.”

The security of autonomous vehicles is a concern that all automakers and OEMs are faced with since the very sensors that are at the heart of the vehicles (e.g., GPS, LiDAR, radar and cameras) are vulnerable to attacks. Regulus Pyramid GPS SP (GPS Spoofing Protection) for autonomous vehicles and drones is a standalone module that integrates seamlessly with any vehicle. It is designed to protect the GPS system from spoofing attacks by differentiating between reliable GPS signals coming from satellites versus attack signals coming from illegitimate sources. The Pyramid GPS SP is a very small module (under 50 grams, 2 ounces) and is the first commercial grade solution to detect spoofing attacks on a Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS).

Regulus has also developed the Pyramid CSM (Communication & Security Manager) to guard drones from hacking and mission interference. Regulus Pyramid CSM is an external plug-and-play solution that protects drones from hackers via encryption and authenticity, ensures the safety of the communication and data being transmitted, and provides a visual heat map of the drone’s quality of communication so that remote pilots can have a comprehensive view of each drone’s flight path to assist in planning of future missions.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 2, 2018

