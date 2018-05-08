Israeli cybersecurity co SafeBreach raises $15m

Israeli cybersecurity company SafeBreach today announced the closing of a $15 million financing round led by Draper Nexus with participation from PayPal and existing investors Sequoia Capital, Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners and HPE Pathfinder. With the latest financing round the company has raised $34 million.

The company has introduced major capabilities that allow customers to not only simulate attacks and assess risk, but more effectively prioritize areas for remediation and take action to stay ahead of attacks. The company also said that bookings increased more than 470% year-over-year with large gains among Fortune 100 companies as customers.

Based in Tel Aviv and Sunnyvale, California CEO Guy Bejerano and CTO Itzik Kotler, veterans of the IDF Air Force and IDF Intelligence unit 8200, founded SafeBreach in 2014.

“CISOs and their security teams have spent considerable amounts of time and money implementingbest-of-breed technologies, but today’s ever changing IT environments make it challenging to understand whether these security products can actually stand up to attacks,” said Managing Director Rio Maeda at Draper Nexus. “The SafeBreach platform has seen hypergrowth adoption in helping security teams continually prove people, process and technology are actually working. We invest in transformative technologies, and are excited to partner with the leader in this market.”

SafeBreach offers the most comprehensive Breach and Attack Simulation platform in the industry -- with a playbook of over 3400 breach methods, along with the most flexible prioritization capabilities and most extensible remediation options. The platform is designed to be continuous, automated and intuitive, removing human testing biases and eliminating the need for manual creation of methods. As a result, the SafeBreach platform has been able to uncover unknown or unexpected security issues in the most sophisticated security environments.

Bejerano said, “Simulating attacks is critical to understanding the bigger picture of infrastructure and asset risk, but alone, it’s not enough. Simulations need to inform prioritized actions. Our new, unique capabilities were built to provide the most effective breach method coverage, identify and prioritize critical results, and quickly remediate issues to enable customers to stay ahead of attacks.”

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 8, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018