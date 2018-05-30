Israeli cybersecurity co Vulcan Cyber raises $4m

Israeli cybersecurity startup Vulcan Cyber today announced $4 million in seed funding led by YL Ventures with participation from other well-known cybersecurity investors including Giora Yaron and Mickey Boodaei.

The Tel Aviv-based startup helps companies to eliminate the vulnerability remediation gap that unnecessarily exposes enterprises to massive cyber risk. The Vulcan Cyber Continuous Vulnerability Remediation platform neutralizes the most critical risks caused by vulnerabilities while at the same time avoiding any unexpected impact to business operations. Vulcan reduces dwell time from weeks and months to hours.

YL Ventures managing partner Yoav Leitersdorf said, “Enterprises today are experiencing a state of continuous risk exposure. This exposure is a board level concern. The speed of change and innovation and volume of constant probes and attacks has simply outpaced the tools and skilled resources IT security teams have. And for many teams, it simply feels like they’re in a never-ending storm of crisis and reactive activities.”

The company, which has 13 employees, was founded earlier this year by CEO Yaniv Bar-Dayan, CTO Roy Horev and CPO Tal Morgenstern.

Vulcan Cyber cofounder and CEO Yaniv Bar-Dayan said, “It has become almost impossible for CISOs and their teams to understand and manage the significant and systemic risk of vulnerabilities in their production systems, leaving them in a state of continuous exposure. It might sound more glamorous to talk about zero day and next generation threats, but vulnerability remediation is truly where the rubber meets the road. The only way to deal with this continuous risk exposure is through continuous remediation, achieved with robust data collection, advanced analytics, automation, and closed loop remediation planning, orchestration and validation. This is exactly what we are delivering to IT security teams with Vulcan Cyber.”

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 30, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018