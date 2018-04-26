Israeli debugging co Rookout raises $4.2m

Israeli rapid production debugging solution developer Rookout today announced their launch and $4.2 million funding by TLV Partners and Emerge. With offices in Tel Aviv and Palo Alto, the company's products tackle bugs and understand issues by collecting and pipelining data on-demand, without any need for coding, re-deploying or restarting their applications.

Rookout was founded by two Israeli low-level software engineers, CEO Or Weis and CTO Liran Haimovitch. They drew inspiration from their time in elite cyber-units in Israel's security services where they discovered that visibility of code is key for both attackers and defenders. While being challenged by production debugging in other projects they ran, they realized that this practice of visibility could be applied to software development more generally.

Weis said, "Fixing bugs has become coupled with the process of deploying new software. It doesn’t have to be like that. We realized that by separating debugging from the broader development process, dev teams can gain real visibility into their live code, enabling the agility and speed modern software demands."

Tackling a bug or an issue often means writing extra code, testing it, getting it approved, pushing it to production and then often discovering that it still didn't produce the data needed to solve the problem. This makes bug-hunting and data-exploration a long and complicated process that consumes R&D resources.

Rookout solves this problem by letting dev teams set up ad-hoc rules inside their production code. These rules work like non-breaking breakpoints, collecting the required data without prior instrumentation. The application keeps running as normal, while the data is collected and then sent immediately to any destination such as alerting systems, monitoring, logging and analytics applications or any generic webhook. The collected data can also be viewed on Rookout’s IDE, allowing the user to close the loop within a single view.

Over a dozen software companies have joined Rookout’s early adopter program and are using it on their production environments. Rookout currently supports Python, JVM and NodeJS; on AWS, Azure, Google Cloud and local servers. Rookout can be used with serverless and containerized applications, providing a vital debugging option for cloud-native code.

Rona Segev of TLV Partners and Dovi Ollech of Emerge joined hands to invest $4.2 million in Rookout.

Segev said, When we met the founders of Rookout, we were blown away by their vision and product depth. The shift to microservices, coupled with the rise of containers and serverless has presented new challenges and opportunities. Rookout presents a completely new approach to data collection.”

Ollech added, “Rookout’s ability to grab exactly the data you need when you need it answer the challenge of production debugging across platforms."

