Israeli delivery logistics co Bringg raises $12m

Israeli delivery logistics platform for enterprises Bringg announced today that it has $12 million in funding from strategic partners, bringing its Series B investment total to $22 million. The current $12 million round includes automotive leader Dr. Shmuel Harlap, shipping and real estate magnate Eyal Ofer, and Salesforce Ventures. The company received earlier investments from Aleph VC, Cambridge Capital, Coca-Cola, Ituran and Pereg Ventures.

Bringg’s delivery logistics platform is used by leading retail, ecommerce, food, services and logistics providers in over 50 countries, including some of the world’s best-known brands such as Coca-Cola, Kimberly Clark, Panera Bread, Cdiscount and Hilti. With offices in Chicago, New York and Tel Aviv, the company plans to leverage the funding to address the growing demand for its solution by increasing its international reach and expanding teams across the company.

Customer demand for more convenient, faster and affordable deliveries is putting an unprecedented amount of pressure on companies. Bringg’s technology enables customers to digitize their entire supply chain - creating a competitive delivery ecosystem that focuses on end-to-end operational efficiency and perfect customer experiences.

Bringg was founded in 2013 by CEO Raanan Cohen and CTO Lior Sion.

Cohen said, “The $23 trillion ecommerce industry is ripe for disruption, and we’re on a mission to help the world’s most loved brands remain competitive. We are excited to have Dr. Harlap, Eyal Ofer’s O.G. Tech Ventures and Salesforce Ventures as partners in the business to support our growth, and help us fulfill our mission to enable enterprises worldwide to modernize their delivery infrastructure and improve their operational efficiency.”

“Salesforce Ventures is committed to investing in technology that extends our offerings and makes our customers even more successful,” said Alex Kayyal, EMEA Head, Salesforce Ventures. “As a leading delivery logistics platform, Bringg will help our customers create more competitive delivery ecosystems that result in faster, more affordable deliveries for their customers.”

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 16, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018