Israeli co RoboTiCan develops rescue robot for disasters

One of the biggest challenges facing rescue forces in natural disasters is locating and reaching injured victims. An innovative development by Israeli company RoboTiCan is attempting to solve this problem.

The company has developed the Rooster - the first robot of its kind. The rooster is designed for locating and rescuing missions. It has unique capabilities enabling it to maneuver and transmit information to rescuers in areas in ruins and under field conditions that render flying and travel difficult. The robot travels by both air and land; it moves by rolling along the ground or floating over obstacles, while protecting its rotary blades against damage from foreign objects when flying in closed spaces.

With a diameter of 30 centimeters and a length of 40 centimeters, the robot is capable of entering ruins and helping to conduct a thorough search. The robot is also capable of transmitting a photographic image back to the operator, and of creating its own independent communications network, whether operating as a single robot or as a group of robots transmitting as a wireless mesh network (WMN), at distances of hundreds of meters from each other, back to the operating at the control station. This enables the rescuers to scan extensive areas beneath the debris and locate survivors at no risk to themselves. The development is currently being used by the security forces, and is being exhibited at the Nextech 2017 conference – an international advanced technology conference currently taking place at the Advanced Technologies Park in Beer Sheva.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on October 22, 2017

