Israeli co Eye offers second screen iPhone cover

iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, photo: PR
9 Mar, 2017 17:15
The crowdfunding project has developed a smart iPhone cover - that is almost like another smartphone attached to your iPhone.

Rumor has it that the next iPhone will come with a screen that will display the time and alerts even when it is covered, and will also cover the sides of the phone. It is also being whispered that the model with all of these features, due to arrive at the end of the year, will cost over $1,000. Joseph Sabri of Tel Aviv, however, is offering you all that and more on your current iPhone, and for a lot less money. Last week, Sabri opened a crowdfunding project for a product called Eye - an especially smart iPhone cover - that is almost like another smartphone attached to your iPhone.

It has most of what we are used to seeing in an iPhone: a five-inch screen with full HD resolution and AMOLED technology. This enables it to display the time and alerts even when it is turned off, while making almost no use of the battery. It has up to 256 gigabytes of internal storage space, two SIM slots, a slot for headphones for anyone disappointed with their absence from the iPhone 7, a 2,800-miliampere per hour battery, and wireless charging capability. It also runs a clean version of Android.

The project has been put up for financing on Kickstarter, with a target of $95,000. As of web posting, with 40 days left in the campaign, nearly $47,000 has already been raised.

Anyone who wants a cover like this, which fits iPhone 6 and more advanced versions, including the plus version, can order it for $95 for those who get in first, and $120 for those who do not. The final price after the project is completed is expected to be $190, with delivery slated for August, just before the next iPhone.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on March 9, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

