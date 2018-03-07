Israeli distillery launches 2nd edition single malt whisky

After launching Israel's first-ever single malt whisky last year, which was successfully sold at an international public auction, Milk & Honey Distillery is launching an exclusive second edition of lightly peated single charred barrel.

Similar to the first single malt whisky, this cask is also part of the Experimental Series, distilled in the early stages of setting up the distillery - before establishing the distillery in south Tel Aviv and acquiring the current industrial equipment, and before crowd-funding through Indiegogo. This cask was distilled during April 2014.

Distillation of the cask was carried out in a small pot still in a warehouse in the Sharon region by head distiller Tomer Goren, together with the late Dr. Jim Swan, an international master distiller, in his role as consultant to the distillery at the time. This was a period of experimentation for Dr. Swan and Tomer Goren, using various interesting raw materials, and in this special cask they first experimented with peated malt, which was crafted in house and gave the distillate light smoky notes.

The liquid was aged and matured over 43 months in two types of barrel - first in a new 225 liter American oak cask, and then, after 28 months, it was transferred to an ex-bourbon cask for the remainder of the period in the distillation warehouse in Tel Aviv, and bottled at the optimal time.

Israeli whisky is mature for its age due to aging in Israel’s hot climate.

Milk & Honey Distillery products, including the single malt, are distributed and marketed exclusively by Hacarem Spirits Ltd., and sold at hundreds of points of sale across Israel. The second edition of single malt whisky can be tasted and purchased for the first time at the "Whisky Live 2018" event. Afterwards the new single malt will be available at specialized stores around the country.

The second edition single malt whisky 500 ml bottle will cost NIS 449.

