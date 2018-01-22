Israeli economy exposed to housing price drop, BoI warns

The exposure of the Israeli economy to a sharp downturn in the housing market remains high, according to the Bank of Israel in its six-month financial stability report published today. The Bank of Israel defines a crisis in the housing market as a steep and rapid fall in housing prices, and believes that it will cause a shock in most economic sectors.

The Bank of Israel classifies the risk of a steep and rapid fall in housing prices as "medium-high" in the short and medium term. "The housing market trend continues to feature stability in recent months," the economists write, explaining that on the one hand, the number of new homes purchased has grown, but that total deals remain low because investors are leaving the market. The downtrend in mortgages is also continuing.

The Bank of Israel economists write, "If housing prices fall rapidly and steeply, households are liable to cut their current consumption."

The Bank of Israel explains that a drop in housing prices will increase the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, thereby forcing households to reduce their leverage. One macroeconomic result of lower leverage will be tougher credit terms in the economy. A fall in housing prices will decrease investments in construction.

In addition to the high risk of a major decline in the real estate market, the Bank of Israel cites the risk of a reversal in the trend on the global financial markets as the only risk that has increased over the past six months. Two other important risks mentioned by the Bank of Israel are a switch from economic growth to recession and a sharp change in the global long-term interest rate trends. The Bank of Israel believes that no significant change occurred in these risks in the past six months since the publication of its preceding report.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on January 22, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018