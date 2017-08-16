Israeli economy grew at 2.7% in Q2

GDP in Israel grew at 2.7% in the second quarter of 2017, the Central Bureau of Statistics reports. This is an improvement on the 0.6% growth in the first quarter (heavily influenced by a slump in new car sales) but well below the 4.4% growth in the fourth quarter of 2016. In the first half of 2017, the economy grew at a sluggish 2.1%, compared with 4.6% in the second quarter of 2016 and 4.7% in the first quarter of 2016.

In the second quarter of 2017, there was a 6.5% jump in private consumption and 5.2% rise in investment in fixed assets. However, exports of goods and services in the second quarter fell 8.8% on an annualized basis. These figures are all first estimates and are likely to be significantly revised.

