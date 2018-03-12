OurCrowd opens London office

Israeli equity crowdfunding company OurCrowd today announced the opening of an office in the UK. The office in London's Mayfair district is OurCrowd's tenth location worldwide. The new office will be headed by Lina White, formerly of Goldman Sachs, who will manage OurCrowd’s activities, among the growing community of British investors interested in funding early stage high-growth tech companies.

With a current membership of 25,000 global investors on its next generation investment platform, OurCrowd expects to add thousands of new UK investors through exclusive events, increasing UK deal flow, close collaboration with leading venture capital funds, and helping Israeli startups penetrate the UK market.

Prior to heading OurCrowd’s UK operations, Lina White was part of the Alternative Capital Markets Group within the Investment Management Division at Goldman Sachs in London. Her new role at OurCrowd will be to work closely with investors and portfolio companies in order to strengthen the growing relationship between London’s burgeoning tech scene and the global tech ecosystem, especially Israel’s “Startup Nation".

“The UK is Israel’s second largest trading partner, and OurCrowd has already proven to be a true bridge between these two countries,” said Hugo Bieber, Chief Executive, UK Israel Business. “UK Israel Business have helped our member OurCrowd navigate the UK market, and we are proud to see these efforts culminate in their investment in a UK office, creating new British jobs.”

White said, “I am delighted to be part of the next generation of venture capital investing and look forward to helping UK investors get access to the most innovative tech startups both in Israel and globally. OurCrowd has a truly unique and disruptive model, bringing together a wide range of investors, VCs, institutions, and entrepreneurs to make this exciting asset class accessible.”

Based in Jerusalem, OurCrowd was founded by CEO Jon Medved. OurCrowd has raised over $650 million and invested in 145 portfolio companies and funds.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 12, 2018

