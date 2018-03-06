Israeli fintech co Capitolis raises $29m

Israeli fintech company Capitolis today announced two financing rounds, a Series A investment of $20 million led by Index Ventures, and a prior $9 million Seed round led by Sequoia Capital. The company is pioneering technology for the capital markets

Capitolis was founded in 2017 by CEO Gil Mandelzis, executive chairman Tom Glocer, former CEO of Thomson Reuters and VP engineering Igor Teleshevsky. The company has 25 employees in Tel Aviv, New York City, and London and is hiring.

Capitolis is designing multiple new products and services to address capital markets constraints, initially in equities and foreign exchange. It will employ Capitolis’ proven expertise in finance, distribution and processing to better connect appropriate capital with the best collaborative solutions to clients all over the world. The company will announce its initial services and products later this year.

Mandelzis said, “We believe there is a significant and untapped opportunity to better distribute capital through the system which can be unlocked by the appropriate products, skills, experience and focus that Capitolis brings. We have seen a very positive response from our partner banks, institutional investors and clients who understand the benefits of the approach that we are leading. And we have assembled an extraordinarily capable team with a range of skills and talents to help achieve this."

Glocer said: “In my long experience in financial markets it is rare to find a company that solves both a focused set of complex capital markets problems and at the same time presents a substantial long-term growth opportunity. We have assembled an exceptional team who bring the perfect capital markets, technology and start-up experience to deliver on this ambition.”

