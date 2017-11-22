Israeli gaming co Playtrex teams with Mayweather

Israeli social casino games developer Playtrex is collaborating with former world boxing champion Floyd Mayweather who will present their mobile game Wild Poker.

Based in Herzliya, Playtrex was founded by CEO Daniel Kashmir and CTO Ohad Broide. Kashmir said that Mayweather has also become a major shareholder in the company but refused to provide further details about the investment.

Mayweather said, "As soon as I saw Wild Poker, I knew I wanted to become part of it," said Mayweather. "I'm constantly asked to put my name on stuff, but Wild Poker is different than any game I've ever seen. It's poker, but it goes to the next level. There's a whole new level of strategy with the power ups. It's a cutting edge game, this is that next thing, and like everything I put my name on, Wild Poker is the best ever."

The deal was set up by Hero Digital Entertainment of Los Angeles, which is a strategic partner of Playtrex. "We are ecstatic to attach one of the world's most recognizable athletes to Wild Poker," said Ed Mills, Hero Digital Entertainment CEO.

Kashmir said “Our mission with Wild Poker is to evolve the social casino genre to make it more fun and appealing to all types of players. By adding Floyd as a presenter within the game, it shows that we are committed to providing game experiences that can’t be found in any other social casino game.”

Playtrex has 15 employees in its Herzliya offices and plans to hire dozens more in 2018. The company is also in advanced talks to close a new financing round.

