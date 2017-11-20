Israeli headhunting co Talenya raises $3m

Israeli headhunting company Talenya has raised $3 million from private investors and Israeli venture capital fund lool Ventures and US fund Gal Ventures. The company was founded last year by Gal Almog, Doron Segal and Liat Gani Ruditi. Talenya has also received a grant from the Israel Innovation Authority although details of its amount were not disclosed.

Talenya has developed an efficient solution for hiring high-tech talent using big data, artificial intelligence and machine learning. The Israeli company says it can halve the average of 40 days that according to the glassdoor website it takes to fill a software engineering post. Talenya takes 20% of an average annual high-tech salary for successfully finding personnel for an average fee of $20,000. Talenya currently only operates in the US and Israel and already has dozens of clients.

Talenya CEO Gal Almog has been developing employee recruitment technology since 2000 through two companies that he founded and manages - Redmatch and RealMatch. Doron Segal was formerly VP CTO with CTI Mind and Liat Gani Ruditi was formerly VP Manpower Israel. Dalia Narkis, the former Manpower CEO and chairperson is one of Talenya's investors.

Almog said, "In order to hire quality candidates you need to find them, sort through them and get to them first. That's what Talenya's technology and business model does. You also need to speak the language of technological talent and ensure that they fit in with the enterprise's culture. In short, you need to treat them like talented people."

