Israeli high-tech cos offer hundreds of job

The past few days have been full of Israeli startups announcing new financing rounds. According to "Globes" data Israeli startups raised nearly $500m in June, with many other Israeli technology companies expanding rapidly. Hundreds of jobs are on offer in local companies: Big data, cybersecurity, software IT, Internet of Things, AI and machine learning, auto-tech and much more.

Clicktale - is hiring more than 30 employees

Clicktale taps into the wisdom and behavior of millions of visitors so that businesses can deliver the best digital experiences and drive amazing business results. Complex behavioral patterns are synthesized based on millisecond-level actions such as hovers and scrolls, enabling businesses to interpret their customers’ digital body language and understand intent. Clicktale’s global customer base includes Walmart, Microsoft, Adobe, MetLife, The Royal Bank of Scotland and Avis.

In the R&D department the company is seeking a talented Back End Developer, Big Data Developer, DevOps, Front End Developer, Full Stack Team Leader, Full Stack Developer , NOC, QA Automation Engineer, QA Team Leader , Senior QA Automation

In addition, Clicktale has open positions in Sales, Marketing, Finance and G&A. In its Customer Success department the open positions are: Customer Experience Analyst, Customer Success Manager, Consulting Services Group, Developer Support Engineer, Tech Support Engineer, Technical Implementation Lead, Web Developer Careers at Clicktale

Sisense – is looking for overachievers, passionate employees and team players

Sisense simplifies business analytics for complex data, for business users. Powered by its unique In-Chip™ and Single Stack™ technologies - Sisense delivers unmatched time to value, agility and performance, eliminating much of the costly data preparation traditionally needed with business analytics tools. Using a hybrid cloud model, Sisense provides a single, complete tool to analyze and visualize large, disparate data sets without IT resources. Thousands of customers ranging from innovative startups to global brands like GE, Wix, Nasdaq and Philips rely upon Sisense for fast, accurate business insights.

Sisense is looking for overachievers, passionate employees and team players in several positions: Account Executive, Enterprise BI Consultant, R&D Core Engine Team Leader, Sales Director EMEA& APAC, Senior Backend QA Engineer, Senior Customer Success Solution Architect, Senior Software Engineer for Backend Query Team and Technical Solutions Consultant and more. Careers at Sisense

Cronus Cyber Technologies

Cronus Cyber Technologies is looking for one full stack web developer and always on the lookout for cyber security researchers. Cronus has developed CyBot which will predict and prevent cyber-attacks against your business processes. This is done by deploying our patented continuous and autonomous penetration testing platform "CyBot" as well as a next generation vulnerability management tool that focuses on threats to business processes and critical assets, reducing the resources needed to effectively protect the network by over 95%.

Cronus Cyber Technologies located in Haifa, is looking for a Senior Web Full Stack Developer to join its growing team. The company is looking for an experienced, driven and talented person to start working on a new project from scratch and maybe to lead a team in a near future.

Also looking for Information Security Researchers. Requirements: deep knowledge in operating systems, reverse engineering, information security

Send CV to contact@cronus-cyber.com

Votiro looking for talented, innovative cyber professionals

Established in 2010 in Israel, Votiro was founded by a team of senior security experts with extensive experience in the public and private sectors of intelligence-gathering and security organizations. Familiar with organizations’ requirements for securing their sensitive, proprietary data, Votiro develops and licenses unique security software solutions that help protect organizations from external cyber-attacks.

Votiro is continuously on the lookout for talented, innovative professionals to join its team. The open positions are: Support Engineer, QA Engineer, .NET, Server-Side Developer, Web Developers, Product Manager, and Automation Leader. Careers at Votiro

Gong.io to Hire 20 Employees in Herzliya

Gong.io, the leading SaaS Company in the fast-growing category of Conversation Intelligence for sales teams has announced plans to grow its workforce by nearly two dozen employees over the coming year. Jobs include Front End Developers, Algorithm Researchers and Data Science Leads, DevOps Engineers, Research-Oriented Engineers (NLP), and Java Full-Stack Developers. Gong is the #1 Conversation Intelligence platform for B2B sales. It helps sales teams improve their calls and demos and gives sales leaders insights into how well calls are being conducted. Gong records, transcribes, and analyzes sales calls using AI, helping the sales organization understand what works, and what doesn’t. Careers at Gong.io

Leading IT company Taldor is hiring

Taldor is one of the leading IT companies in Israel. With over 1,000 clients and 2,200 employees, Taldor is the integrator of choice for the largest enterprises in Israel.

Taldor employees get an opportunity to face professional challenges every day, challenges they could not find elsewhere. Taldor clients include leading banks, insurance companies, HMOs, household names in trade and industry, government ministries and security / defense industries. Taldor is hiring new employees, who are looking for a long lasting and fulfilling career.

Open positions: Web Analytics. Requirements: Relevant education, 3 years' experience in web systems analysis, Experience in compiling requirements, writing DETAIL DESIGN documents, HIGH LEVEL, Dealing with development teams regarding technological characteristics, previous knowledge in the field of development - advantage

Also the company is seeking a Software checker for a strategic operational system, for a large organization in Jerusalem. Requirements: Relevant computer education, over two years of QA experience, knowledge in TFS tools - advantage, Knowledge in SQL Server databases- advantage, Experience in automation testing CODED UI – advantage.

CV to: HR@taldor.co.il

Pepperi is looking for 20 employees

Pepperi is the all-in-one mobile commerce platform for brands and wholesalers, optimizing all aspects of offline and online B2B sales. The platform is delivered as a mobile solution that is highly configurable and runs natively on all mobile devices.

The company is looking for 20 positions in Israel and in its NY branch.

The Marketing and sales departments in Ra'anana Israel are looking for marketing associate-ROW, solution consultant and pre-sales engineer. The R&D team is looking for 2nd tier support engineer, Professional services engineer and a student position for customer success and support specialist. Also looking for Front end developer.

In the NY branch, the company is looking to develop the local abroad. They are looking for new business associate. The company is also seeking for technical project manager. Careers at Pepperi

Optibus has 15 jobs

A rapidly growing company, which specializes in real-time transportation planning, and is reinventing the way public transportation operates worldwide, is looking to extend its team of employees. The company is looking for 15 employees: Develop and Engineering positions such as Full Stack Developer, Senior Algorithm Developer, DevOps Developer, Backend Developer. Also looking for sales and marketing positions such as Product Marketing Manager and Sales Manager Europe. Other jobs the company is looking for are QA Automation Lead Engineer, Graphic Designer (part time) and professional Services Manager. Submit your resume to jobs@optibus.co Careers at Optibus

Eastern Peak

Founded in 2010, Eastern Peak Software is a custom software development company with headquarters in Israel and R&D offices in Ukraine. The company gathered Eastern Europe’s most experienced software developers, designers and project managers along with top Israeli product experts under one roof to deliver reliable software solutions to our clients. Eastern Peak is looking for Senior Node.js engineers to work with Israeli project. The engineers will work with technologies such as: Node.js, Selenium, Percy, Webdriverio, Storybook, Leanft, etc.

Senior PHP/Drupal engineers to work with Israeli startup.

Middle/Senior QA engineer to work with Israeli software product.

The specialist will work with: manual testing, API testing, regression automation, Usability, mobile testing, et?.

Senior Front-end engineers to join the team to work with our outsourcing projects.

The company need experienced specialists who have commercial experience with HTML/CSS of at least 3 years, experience with JavaScript (jQuery), familiarity with GIT, Proficiency in Gulp, Grunt, good knowledge of LESS / SASS and experience of integration of sites with CMS.

Senior Project manager with technical background to manage several medium scale software projects.

Submit your resume to: hr@easternpeak.com

Careers at Eastern Peak

Kryon Systems

Kryon Systems intelligent robotic process automation platform amplifies the power of RPA, using patented visual- and deep-learning technologies to improve operational performance. The company opened recently few positions at the R&D department, Customer Support, Sales, and Marketing etc.: Web Full Stack Developer (AngularJS), net Infrastructure/server developer (WCF), QA Test Automation (Selenium), Senior Technical Support Engineer (TSE) – USA, Senior Technical Support Engineer (TSE) – APAC, Pre-sales Director, Product Marketing Manager. Careers at Kryon Systems

Unique career opportunity - Redis labs hiring

Redis Labs is a well-funded and innovative startup, in the field of BigData. The company offers a unique career opportunity – as the fastest growing in the top 10 databases on DB-engines, they have instant name recognition and worldwide adoption.

Redis Labs Israel branch is seeking a Backend Developer, Full Stack Developer, Developer for DevOps.

Cluster Architect responsible for Redis Labs’ cluster technology and building the future architecture, to be used by thousands of SaaS and On-premise customers. Requirements: At least ten years of experience using C / Python / Java / C++ over Linux OS, Knowledge of large-scale application architecture, Distributed systems, Experience developing and using Redis or other NoSQL databases.

In its US branch Redis is seeking Customer Advocacy Marketing Manager, Front-End Developer- Marketing Team ,Global Training Lead, Office and Accounting Assistant , Sales Recruiter , Sales Development Representative, Solution Engineer ( US East coast and UK), Technical Support Engineer. Careers at Redis Labs

Consist is hiring more than 50 workers

Consist is a worldwide IT solutions' provider. Our company is committed to providing a wide range of information technology products and services to deliver total business solutions to a broad global client base. The company specializes in supporting large-scale organizations in the financial sector, in government agencies, in public utilities and in leading industrial and commerce groups

Consist is seeking a talented BackEnd Developer, Big Data Developer, DevOps Eng., Analytics Group, Front End Developer, Full Stack Team Leader, FullStack Dev , NOC, QA Automation Engineer, QA Team Leader , Senior QA Automation Eng, Accountants, System Analysts, Programmers and Developers in various technologies ( .NET, JAVA, web, DELPHI, NATURAL, COBOL).

The company has also opened positions at Help Desk, Technicians, support, system admin, Security and Cyber consultants, Developer Support Engineer, Tech Support Engineer, Technical Implementation Lead, and Web Developer. Careers at Consist

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 30, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017