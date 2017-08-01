Israeli immersive content co Inception raises $15m

Israeli immersive content company Inception today announced a $15 million Series A financing round led by RTL Group with the participation of other investors including James Packer, Gigi Levy-Weiss, and iAngels. This investment will help Inception expand its content catalogue, enhance its technology platform and accelerate growth.

The Tel Aviv based company's combination of proprietary technology and exclusive content formats delivers the most engaging interactive VR experiences via a world-class app. Consumers discover and experience the world’s best VR content on Inception’s app - original programming created with publishers and rights owners, channels of serialised interactive content and curated 3rd party content. Launched in October 2016, Inception has apps for Oculus Rift, Samsung Gear, iOS, Android, Google Daydream and HTC Vive, with Microsoft Windows Mixed Reality & Sony PSVR coming soon.

Inception was founded in early 2016 by CEO Benny Arbel, CMO Dana Porter Rubinshtein, CCO Effi Wizen, and CTO Nitzan Shenar.

Arbel said “VR is an incredible new entertainment medium and a fantastic opportunity for brands and talents to tell their stories and engage their audience as never before. Our unique combination of great technology and content will make VR more accessible and enjoyable for audiences around the world. Together, RTL Group and Inception can play a key role in shaping that experience by combining our expertise in content creation, episodic storytelling, and immersive technology to take audiences to the next level.”

Christos Schizas, Vice President Business Development and Group Synergies at RTL Group, will join Inception’s Board of Directors. He says: “Virtual Reality is a new medium for content and creative ideas, which are at the heart of what we do. That’s why it is only natural to explore ways of augmenting our total video universe with this new medium. We see clear potential for synergies with our existing portfolio of content production, multi-platform networks and advertising solutions. Inception’s experience and entrepreneurial spirit will match perfectly with our tradition and capabilities.”

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on August 1, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017