Israeli infrastructure security co Aperio raises $4.5m

Israeli infrastructure security company Aperio Systems has announced closing a $4.5 million seed financing round led by a strategic investment from Energias de Portugal (EDP), one of Europe's largest utilities and with the participation of Data Point Capital, Jump Capital and Scopus Ventures. The funds will support Aperio Systems' global growth and the introduction of its next-generation Intrusion Protection System (IPS for SCADA).

Following successful beta programs across sites in EMEA, Aperio Systems has moved to the installation phase at some of the world's largest utilities. EDP's investment follows a successful pilot program with Aperio Systems to protect thermal generation assets.

Cyberattacks have demonstrated that attackers are able to penetrate critical systems. Once attackers breach a system, the only way to cause severe and long-lasting damage is to blind operators by falsifying operational sensor data. Aperio Systems' proprietary Intrusion Protection System based on Data Forgery Protection (DFP) technology detects artificial manipulations of industrial process data. From the rate of gas flow at a petroleum refinery, to the temperature and spin rates of turbines in a power plant, or the chlorine level of water supply networks, Aperio Systems delivers the last line of defense in protecting critical assets against insider and external threats.

Aperio Systems CEO Michael Shalyt said, "This past year has demonstrated without a doubt that physical assets are the true targets of attacks against critical infrastructure. You don't target nuclear plant engineers to steal credit cards. Securing critical infrastructure has tangible financial, social, and even life-or-death implications. We are heartened to see the heavy industries are gaining awareness of the threats and taking them seriously."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 7, 2018

