Israeli logistics platform co Bringg raises $10m

Israeli customer-centric logistics platform for enterprises Bringg has raised $10 million in a financing round round led by Aleph VC and joined by Coca-Cola and previous investor Pereg Ventures. This follows earlier investments from Ituran and Cambridge Capital. Bringg's products are used by retail, ecommerce, CPG, food and third/fourth-party logistics providers and customers in more than 50 countries including some of the world's leading brands.

With offices in Tel Aviv, New York and Chicago, Bringg was founded in 2013 by CEO Raanan Cohen and CTO Lior Sion. The company plans to leverage the new financing round to grow its marketing and sales presence in existing and new markets worldwide, while expanding its R&D, success and support teams.

The Bringg platform offers companies a powerful yet flexible solution that enables them to streamline their entire delivery ecosystem - from the headquarters to the field and all the way to the customer. Bringg's solution solves their dual challenge - how to create the optimal customer experience on the front end while ramping up operational efficiencies on the backend through real-time visibility, elastic logistics and integrated processes.

Cohen said, "Amazon raised the standards when it comes to delivery, we provide the tools that enable any company to match their logistics excellence. This milestone will help us fuel Bringg's meteoric growth."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 14, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017