search
Front > News

Israeli medical cannabis co Therapix lists on Nasdaq

Cannabis
23 Mar, 2017 16:59
שלח תגובה במיילGali Weinreb

Therapix Biosciences, which is developing treatments for Alzheimer's and Tourette syndrome, raised $12 million.

Therapix Biosciences, whose field is medical cannabis, has raised $12 million (gross) on Nasdaq. The price of each ADR (a security traded in the US that tracks a stock traded on another exchange) was $6 in the offering. Each ADS represents 40 Therapix shares traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, which means that the offering took place at a price of NIS 0.54 per share, representing a discount of 23% on yesterday's closing price.

Following completion of the US offering, the company's shares will be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker TRPX. The stock price has been very volatile. So far this year it has risen 30%, including sharp rises in the past two days, bring Therapix's market cap to some NIS 40 million. At the end of the third quarter of 2016, the company had $1.6 million cash, and it has since raised $1 million in a private placement. The proceeds of the current offering are $10.3 million net. The underwriters have an option to buy further ADRs to the tune of $1.8 million.

Therapix is controlled by the Jesselson family, Haim Amir, and Dr. Ascher Shmulewitz. It has been through several incarnations since it was floated on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange a decade ago. It was formerly called NasVax and dealt in respiratory diseases, then Alzheimer's and liver infections, and about two years ago focused on medical cannabis.

The company is currently developing two drugs on the basis of synthetic THC, (tetrahydrocannabinol, the principal psychoactive constituent of cannabis), one for Tourette syndrome, and the other for early cognitive impairment in Alzheimer's. The product is supposed to undergo the registration process with the US Food and Drug Administration on the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway for new drugs based on known chemical ingredients. This pathway is longer than that which is required for registering direct usage of the cannabis plant, but shorter than the pathway for a completely new drug. The Tourette syndrome treatment has undergone human safety trials and should enter efficacy trials in the third quarter of 2017. The cognitive impairment treatment is expected to enter trials on human beings in 2018.

Another Israeli biomed company jumped on the medical cannabis bandwagon this week. Intec Pharma Ltd. (TASE: INTP), which is developing a pill for gastro-retentive delivery of drugs, announced the start of trials for delayed release of cannabis.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 23, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2016