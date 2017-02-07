search
Israeli mobile ad co Spotad raises $3.5m

7 Feb, 2017 10:19
Israeli mobile ad company Spotad has raised $3.5 million in a Series A financing round led by Hong Kong's VLTCM. The startup has developed advertising technology that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to deliver mobile ads.

The startup combines advertisers’ own marketing data and programmatic ad buying with its proprietary machine learning systems to create a demand-side platform (DSP) for buying any mobile ad space in real time. Spotad, with offices in Tel Aviv and Netanya in Israel as well as San Francisco, New York, London and Beijing, claims to be the first Western DSP to enter China. Spotad connects to all the main Chinese ad exchanges, including Baidu, Alibaba, Sina, and Weibo.

The latest funding will also be used to accelerate development in Japan, South Korea, and India, as well as to hire new developers and data scientists.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 7, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

