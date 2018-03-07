Israeli health app co Hello Heart raises $9m

Israeli mobile health app startup Hello Heart has raised $9 million in a financing round led by BlueRun Ventures and with the participation of Maven Ventures, Resolute ventures and WTI. According to Crunchbase, the company has raised $12.7 million to date including the latest financing.

The company plans using the new funds to expand sales operations in the US while at the same time it is, "about to enter new verticals in the health app market such as diabetes and apply artificial intelligence technologies to improve clinical results."

The company has offices in Palo Alto, California and its development center in Tel Aviv.

Hello Heart said that over 80,000 patients already use its platform and that it recently published research based on the findings of doctors from Harvard and UCLA.

The startup, which was founded in 2013 by CEO Maayan Cohen and Chief Product Officer Ziv Meltzer, has developed a clinically based solution for preventing high blood pressure and reducing heart risk. The app developed by the company presents users with insights and recommendations about their health and provides tips designed to help improve their situation in real-time.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 7, 2018

